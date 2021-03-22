Home>>
Air force aviation brigade holds flight training under marginal meteorological condition
(China Military Online) 13:12, March 22, 2021
A fighter jet attached to an air force aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during the flight training exercise under marginal meteorological condition in late February, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
Photos
