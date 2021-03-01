Aviation brigade flies multiple training sorties

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off from the runway during multiple training sorties on February 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yehong)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command soars into the sky during multiple training sorties on February 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yehong)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command soars into the sky during multiple training sorties on February 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yehong)