The picture shows the icebreaker Haibing (Hull 722) attached to the PLA Navy navigates and breaks the ice in waters off the Liaodong Bay area on January 25, 2021. The icebreaker Haibing 722 was commissioned to the People''s Liberation Army Navy in January, 2016. It completed the 84th ice-survey mission in the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea and returned to the port smoothly on the morning of January 31, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Sun Hao)