Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 29, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese military to recruit twice a year since 2021

(Xinhua)    09:40, January 29, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's military will shift its conscription from once a year to twice a year, starting from 2021, a military spokesperson said at a press conference Thursday.

Approved by the State Council and the Central Military Commission, recruitment for the first half of the year will run from Feb. 20 to March 31, and the recruitment for the second half will run from Aug. 15 to Sep. 30, said Wu Qian, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

The recruits will be mainly selected from college students, especially those majoring in science and engineering, Wu said, noting that applicants can sign up at www.gfbzb.gov.cn for more information.

China planned to start recruiting twice a year for the armed forces from 2020, however, the recruitment in the first half of last year was postponed according to the country's COVID-19 prevention measures and was combined with that of the second half.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York