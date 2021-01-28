Frigates participate in four-day maritime training

The frigate fleet, comprised of the guided-missile frigates Qingyun (Hull 589), Jingmen (Hull 506) and Zhaotong (Hull 555), steam in formation during a four-day maritime training exercise from January 22 to 25, 2021. They are attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

A frigate attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun at mock sea targets during a four-day maritime training exercise from January 22 to 25, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)