Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Paratroopers descend to the ground during training exercise

(China Military Online)    15:42, December 30, 2020

Paratroopers assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army descend to the ground with parachutes during a recent parachuting drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Cheng)

Paratroopers assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army descend to the ground with parachutes during a recent parachuting drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Cheng)

Paratroopers assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army descend to the ground with parachutes during a recent parachuting drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Cheng)

Paratroopers assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army descend to the ground with parachutes during a recent parachuting drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Cheng)

Paratroopers assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army descend to the ground with parachutes during a recent parachuting drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Cheng)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York