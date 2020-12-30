Paratroopers descend to the ground during training exercise

Paratroopers assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army descend to the ground with parachutes during a recent parachuting drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Cheng)

Paratroopers assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army descend to the ground with parachutes during a recent parachuting drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Cheng)

Paratroopers assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army descend to the ground with parachutes during a recent parachuting drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Cheng)

Paratroopers assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army descend to the ground with parachutes during a recent parachuting drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Cheng)

Paratroopers assigned to a special operations brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army descend to the ground with parachutes during a recent parachuting drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Han Cheng)