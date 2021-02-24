Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Aviation regiment organizes first flight training after Spring Festival

(China Military Online)    14:30, February 24, 2021

Two antisubmarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Northern Theater Command receive examination at the parking apron of a military airport in Liaodong Peninsula before the first flight training after Spring Festival holiday on February 20, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Dongchen and Bu Lingbin)

An antisubmarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Northern Theater Command soars into the sky and heads for the training airspace during the first flight training after Spring Festival holiday on February 20, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Dongchen and Bu Lingbin)

