English>>

PLA Naval Aviation University organizes flight training

(China Military Online)    15:53, February 09, 2021

A fighter jet attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off from the runway for a flight training course on Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A fighter jet attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University taxies on the runway during a flight training course on Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A fighter jet attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University is seen on the runway during a flight training course on Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A fighter jet attached to the PLA Naval Aviation University taxies on the runway during a flight training course on Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

