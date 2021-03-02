PLA Eastern Theater Command Air Force holds aerial combat flight

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the flightline before takeoff during an aerial combat flight training exercise on February 21, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Guannie and Wang Yi)

A mechanic assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command motions a pilot to taxi the fighter jet onto the runway during an aerial combat flight training exercise on February 21, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Guannie and Wang Yi)