Engineer element conducts breaching training

China Military Online) 16:31, April 01, 2021

A group of engineering vehicles attached to an engineer element under the PLA 72nd Group Army march forward in hilly area during the breaching training on March 22, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

