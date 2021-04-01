Home>>
Engineer element conducts breaching training
(China Military Online) 16:31, April 01, 2021
A group of engineering vehicles attached to an engineer element under the PLA 72nd Group Army march forward in hilly area during the breaching training on March 22, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)
A group of engineering vehicles attached to an engineer element under the PLA 72nd Group Army march forward in hilly area during the breaching training on March 22, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)
