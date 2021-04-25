Home>>
Naval salvage ship conducts sea training
(China Military Online) 14:33, April 25, 2021
A ship attached to a search and rescue flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams in the sea during a maritime training exercise in early April, 2021. The training was aimed at examining the troops' rescue ability in actual combat context. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shan Bin)
