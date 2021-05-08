Languages

Saturday, May 08, 2021

Paratroopers in round-the-clock force projection drill

(Ecns.cn) 11:16, May 08, 2021

Paratroopers assigned to an airborne brigade under the PLA Air Force jump from the storehouse of a transport aircraft during a round-the-clock fully-formed force projection drill in mid-April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shen Ling, Li Xuyang and Wu Yongfei)


