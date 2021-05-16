Naval frigate flotilla conducts maritime training exercise

China Military Online) 13:38, May 16, 2021

Two warships attached to a naval frigate flotilla under PLA's Southern Theater Command carry out coordination drill during a maritime combat training exercise on April 21, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)