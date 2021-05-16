Home>>
Naval frigate flotilla conducts maritime training exercise
(China Military Online) 13:38, May 16, 2021
Two warships attached to a naval frigate flotilla under PLA's Southern Theater Command carry out coordination drill during a maritime combat training exercise on April 21, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.