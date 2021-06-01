Home>>
Armored vehicles en route to designated areas area
(China Military Online) 15:06, June 01, 2021
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army are en route to the designated area during a live-fire training exercise on May 20，2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Meng Qingzhuang)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
