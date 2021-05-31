Children visit military culture park in Yinchuan, NW China

Xinhua) 10:51, May 31, 2021

Children visit a military culture park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 30, 2021. Fire fighting department of Xingqing District in Yinchuan City on Sunday organized the visit for fire fighters and their children to greet the upcoming International Children's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

