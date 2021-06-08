IFVs and landing ship in coordination training

China Military Online) 14:20, June 08, 2021

An amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the PLA 73th Group Army steers off the well dock of a landing ship during the coordination training aiming to hone the troops' combat capabilities in maritime operations on May 26, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiayu)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)