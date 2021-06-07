Home>>
Armored vehicles in maneuver training
(China Military Online) 11:31, June 07, 2021
The armored vehicles attached to a combined arms brigade under the 77th Group Army rumble in formation through the wilds during the maneuver training on May 26, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Danfeng)
