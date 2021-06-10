Fighter jets get ready for night training

China Military Online) 14:52, June 10, 2021

Maintenance men assigned to a brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform inspections on a fighter jet before a night training exercise on May 26, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Gaoming)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)