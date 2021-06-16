Armored vehicles fire in Gobi desert

June 16, 2021

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery battalion of a combined arms brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army fire at the mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in the Gobi desert, Northwest China, in early June, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Hongyu)

