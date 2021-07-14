Languages

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Fighter jets execute patrol flight

(China Military Online) 13:46, July 14, 2021

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a recent 24-hour flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Xuemin)


