Fighter jets in 24-hour flight training

China Military Online) 13:24, July 11, 2021

A pilot sitting in the cockpit of his fighter jet salutes to the ground crew before takeoff during a recent flight training exercise organized by an aviation brigade with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command. The round-the-clock training exercise focused on subjects including free aerial combat, seizing air-superiority operation, and assault covering operation. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Deng Zeming)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)