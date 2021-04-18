Pilot keeps a close eye on his mock opponent
A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command gets ready to take off from the runway during an aerial combat training exercise under complex electromagnetic conditions in early April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang)
J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command taxi on the runway during an aerial combat training exercise under complex electromagnetic conditions in early April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang)
A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command keeps a close eye on his mock opponent during an aerial combat training exercise under complex electromagnetic conditions in early April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang)
