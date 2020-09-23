Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Fighter jets soar into the sky

(China Military Online)    16:08, September 23, 2020

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command soars into the sky during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on September 17, 2020. Airmen with the aviation brigade fully studied the changes in weather, bird activity, equipment performance and other aspects brought about by seasonal changes, so as to practice the basic skills of aerial combat to the best. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)


