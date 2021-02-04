Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight

Two fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fly in formation during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid January, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo byTian Jianmin)

Two fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fly in formation during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid January, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo byTian Jianmin)

Two fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fly in formation during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid January, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo byTian Jianmin)

A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid January, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Jianmin)

A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid January, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tian Jianmin)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command soars in the sky during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid January, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo byTian Jianmin)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command soars in the sky during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid January, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo byTian Jianmin)

Ground crews assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command perform inspections on a fighter jet during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid January, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo byTian Jianmin)

A ground crew assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command guides a fighter jet to taxi onto the parking spot after a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid January, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo byTian Jianmin)