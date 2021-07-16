Attack helicopters hover above sea

China Military Online) 10:55, July 16, 2021

Two attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command hover at an ultra-low altitude when approaching a target region during a flight training exercise on June 9, 2021. The flight training covered the subjects of two-plane formation flight, island defense penetration at low-altitude, maritime assault, etc. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)

