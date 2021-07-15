Guided-missile frigates leave for far-sea training

China Military Online) 09:22, July 15, 2021

A ship-borne helicopter attached to the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command coordinates with the guided-missile frigates during a recent realistic far-sea training exercise. The training exercise mainly focused on such subjects as live-fire, air-defense, anti-missile, and replenishment-at-sea. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Chengqing)

