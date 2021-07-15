Home>>
Guided-missile frigates leave for far-sea training
(China Military Online) 09:22, July 15, 2021
A ship-borne helicopter attached to the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command coordinates with the guided-missile frigates during a recent realistic far-sea training exercise. The training exercise mainly focused on such subjects as live-fire, air-defense, anti-missile, and replenishment-at-sea. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Chengqing)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.