Attack helicopters conduct hover checks

China Military Online) 11:11, July 09, 2021

WZ-19 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army execute hover checks before leaving for a flight training task on June 15, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)