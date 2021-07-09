Home>>
Attack helicopters conduct hover checks
(China Military Online) 11:11, July 09, 2021
WZ-19 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army execute hover checks before leaving for a flight training task on June 15, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.