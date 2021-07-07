Languages

Wednesday, July 07, 2021

Fighter jets fly to target airspace

(China Military Online) 11:18, July 07, 2021

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Northern Theater Command soar to the target airspace during a flight training exercise on June 23, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)


