Self-propelled howitzers fire high explosive shells

China Military Online) 13:12, July 05, 2021

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to an artillery detachment with the Marine Corps under the PLA Navy fires high explosive shells at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise on June 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Wenbin)

