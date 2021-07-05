Home>>
Self-propelled howitzers fire high explosive shells
(China Military Online) 13:12, July 05, 2021
A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to an artillery detachment with the Marine Corps under the PLA Navy fires high explosive shells at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise on June 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Wenbin)
