Amphibious armored vehicles move forward at sea
(China Military Online) 14:06, April 14, 2021
Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army make their way to the beach-head during a maritime driving drill on March 29, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lei)
