Languages

Wednesday, April 07, 2021

Home>>

Gunship formation takes off in morning light

(China Military Online) 11:17, April 07, 2021
Gunship formation takes off in morning light
Helicopters attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command take off in the morning light during recent tactical training aiming to improve pilots' flight skills and combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiang Liming and Wu Shike)

【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories