Helicopters in joint training exercise
(China Military Online) 14:03, March 19, 2021
|A helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72th Group Army hovers before deck landing during a joint training exercise with a unit of PLA Navy on February 28, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Mingjian)
