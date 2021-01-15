Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
DPRK holds military parade to celebrate party congress

(Xinhua)    10:23, January 15, 2021

PYONGYANG, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A military parade to commemorate the eighth party congress of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) was held at Kim Il Sung Square in central Pyongyang on Thursday evening, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) who was re-elected at the party congress, appeared at the tribune of the square together with members of the party's central leadership body and commanding officials of the military.

During the military parade, "the world's most powerful weapon, submarine-launch ballistic missile, entered the square one after another, powerfully demonstrating the might of the revolutionary armed forces," said the report.

There was also formation flying to pay respect to the Party Central Committee and fireworks were set off to brighten the sky, it added.

Apart from the military parade, art troupes on Wednesday gave a performance titled "We Sing of the Party" at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang to celebrate the congress.

The eight-day congress of the ruling WPK of the DPRK opened on Jan. 5 and closed on Tuesday.

