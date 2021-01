Sniffer dogs led by their trainers prepare to attend a pass ceremony at the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Base in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, Jan. 13, 2021. A group of 20 dogs under the SLAF Dog Unit attended the pass ceremony on Wednesday. They were specially trained as sniffer dogs for detecting of drug trafficking, and would be deployed at airports in the country. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)