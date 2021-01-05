Iran's army begins drone drills

TEHRAN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Large drone exercise of the Iranian Army began in the central province of Semnan in Iran on Tuesday, Tasnim news agency reported.

Hundreds of drones from the army units have participated in the drills, said the report.

Seyyed Mahmoud Mousavi, Deputy Chief of the Army Operations, said, "In the drills, different drone systems from the ground, air and naval forces of the army will carry out defined missions in real combat conditions."

"The drone combat operations include interception and destruction of air targets using air-to-air missiles, destruction of ground targets using bombs and point-to-point missiles, as well as the widespread use of suicide drones," he was quoted as saying.

Mousavi said an exhibition, on the sidelines of the drills, will display the new achievements of the army in the field of drones.