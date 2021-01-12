Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Operation launched in SW Pakistan to curb new wave of terrorism

(Xinhua)    16:17, January 12, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- An operation in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province has been launched against the terrorists involved in the recent surge of militancy, local media reported on Tuesday.

A meeting attended by senior officials from government, police and paramilitary troops was held in the provincial capital of Quetta to discuss the overall law and order situation and review a progress report about tracing out the terrorists involved in the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, the reports added.

Speaking at the meeting, Home Minister of Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove said that terrorists are carrying out operations under a plan to destabilize the province and divide its people on the basis of sectarianism.

He said that all conspiracies against the country and the province would be foiled with the cooperation of the people, and the state would fulfill its responsibilities regarding protection of life and property at all costs.

The move came following a series of attacks on security forces in the province, and an Islamic State-claimed incident in which 11 laborers of an ethnic minority were killed.

