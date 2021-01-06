Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Indian fighter jet crashes, pilot safe

(Xinhua)    09:27, January 06, 2021

NEW DELHI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in western state of Rajasthan on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The pilot of the crashed jet ejected safely, and no casualties were reported on the ground, said the unnamed source.

"A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan today evening due to technical malfunction. The pilot managed to eject safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to probe the accident," the private news agency Asian News International tweeted.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York