Chinese military releases CPC regulations for armed forces

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission has issued a set of regulations regarding the work of the Communist Party of China (CPC) committees in the armed forces.

Upholding the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces and focusing on combat capabilities, the regulations stipulated the guiding principles, leadership, responsibilities and structures of the committees in detail. At the same time, it sets requirements for its members.

The regulations will enhance the role of Party organizations in the armed forces and help with the Party's goal of strengthening the military in the new era and building world-class armed forces.