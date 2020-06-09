Online training seeks to improve skills of employees

Online training, as an important part of vocational training, has helped raise the skill levels of employees and make them better prepared for the job market.

A staff member with a Guizhou-based company gives training on making rattan plaited articles online. (Photo/People's Daily)

Government departments have rolled out a series of policies to encourage workers to actively participate in online vocational training.

As of April 17, 31 provinces announced that they had set up websites for online training platforms. The total number of courses reached nearly 20,000, and over 5.9 million people have registered on these platforms.

From the end of March to the end of June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security also intends to work with over 50 online platforms and introduce digital courses covering more than 100 occupations.

To incentivize laborers to take online training, the ministry will provide subsidies to those who receive online training and obtain the corresponding certificates.

To ensure the quality of online vocational training, provinces in China have come up with a range of innovative measures, such as establishing platforms for online learning, assessment and supervision and teaming up with enterprises to provide online courses.

Wang Zhiyong, a researcher at the Institute of Population and Labor Economics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, believes it is necessary to roll out targeted vocational training for key groups.

It is important to build interactive platforms for online training, such as filming courses in the workshop or near equipment, so that students can gain access to more practical skills, said Chu Zhaohui, a researcher at the National Institute of Education Sciences.

Chu also noted that it is necessary to strengthen the guidance and supervision of online training platforms and formulate standards related to the content and duration of the courses.