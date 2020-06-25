Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese military conducts high-altitude training: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    10:08, June 25, 2020

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Tibet Military Command recently held an exercise in a high-elevation region, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The all-dimensional live-fire exercise involving combat groups of combined arms and multiple types of equipment was held to comprehensively test the troop's joint combat capabilities in plateau environment, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

The exercise was part of the annual training plan, not targeting any specific country, Wu said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York