Bomber takes off during cross-area maneuver training

Pilots assigned to an aviation division of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command get ready to take off for a cross-area maneuver training exercise in late March, which involves items including cross-area maneuver, long-endurance flight after midnight, take-off and landing in unfamiliar airport and aerial strike over the sea. The training, lasting more than ten hours within one day and covering a total range of thousands of kilometers, has tested the abilities of the pilots and maintenance men. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Hongchun)