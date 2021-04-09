Languages

Friday, April 09, 2021

Armored vehicles in round-the-clock assessment

(China Military Online) 10:13, April 09, 2021
Armored vehicles attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army carry out round-the-clock shooting assessment with multiple ammunitions, in a bid to test the troops’ combat capability on April 1, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

