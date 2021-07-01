We Are China

Airborne troops conduct fast-rope training

China Military Online) 09:41, July 01, 2021

Airmen assigned to the PLA Air Force's airborne troops practice exiting a transport helicopter during a recent fast-roping exercise in central China's Hubei Province. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Xingkai and Wang Hanfeng)

