Pontoon troops deploy floating bridge
(China Military Online) 13:34, May 25, 2021
Propulsion boats attached to the pontoon element of a brigade under the PLA 83th Group Army pull together sections of a floating bridge system during a field support drill on May 20, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jia Fangwen)
