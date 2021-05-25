Pontoon troops deploy floating bridge

China Military Online) 13:34, May 25, 2021

Propulsion boats attached to the pontoon element of a brigade under the PLA 83th Group Army pull together sections of a floating bridge system during a field support drill on May 20, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jia Fangwen)

