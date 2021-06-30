Home>>
Soldiers keep armored vehicles in good performance
(China Military Online) 11:33, June 30, 2021
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army perform preventive maintenance on their armored vehicles on June 15, 2021, so as to ensure the vehicles in good condition at all times. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
