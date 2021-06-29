Fighter jets get ready for 24-hour flight

China Military Online) 13:48, June 29, 2021

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command receive pre-flight inspections in aircraft hangars prior to a round-the-clock flight training exercise on June 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

