Fighter jets get ready for 24-hour flight
(China Military Online) 13:48, June 29, 2021
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command receive pre-flight inspections in aircraft hangars prior to a round-the-clock flight training exercise on June 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
