Fighter jets take off for flight training exercise
(China Military Online) 14:20, May 17, 2021
Fighter jets attached to an air force aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway before a flight training exercise on April 20, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
