Naval air station organizes flight training

China Military Online) 14:24, May 10, 2021

Multi-type helicopters of the naval aviation force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command prepare to lift off from a naval air station during a flight training exercise on April 19, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Yufei)

