Languages

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Home>>

Fighter jets soar into sky during flight training

(China Military Online) 11:30, April 15, 2021

A fighter jet attached to an air force aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command practices preset attack and defense tactical objectives during a flight training exercise in late March, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)


【1】【2】

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories