Home>>
Fighter jets soar into sky during flight training
(China Military Online) 11:30, April 15, 2021
A fighter jet attached to an air force aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command practices preset attack and defense tactical objectives during a flight training exercise in late March, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.