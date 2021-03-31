Fighter jets soar in sky

China Military Online) 11:31, March 31, 2021

Four pilots and two instructors assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command fly their fighter jets in delta formation during a flight exam on February 26, 2021. The four pilots have just completed the training on flight combat skills, which focused on aerial confrontation and flexible tactical options, aiming to enhance the flying skills and tactical cooperation among the pilots. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Luo Rong)

